Blom hails Kaizer Chiefs’ fighting spirit after derby win

Njabulo Blom believes Kaizer Chiefs’ fighting spirit was what saw them beat their old nemesis Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a DStv Premiership Soweto derby at the weekend.



A brace by the phenomenal Keagan Dolly was enough to seal the deal for Amakhosi, who went away with three points and bragging rights, while Linda Mntambo replied for Pirates.



The game was hard-fought and any of the two sides could have won it, but it was Amakhosi who emerged victorious. And Blom believes it is the spirit within the Naturena camp that carried them over the line.



“It’s always a great feeling winning games, but the Soweto Derby is a special game. I am so happy,” said Blom, who was named Man-of-the-Match.



“It was a tough game. I’d like to thank God for the strength and wisdom he gave us, the push that he gave me, and as a team for the fighting spirit.



“I’d like to thank God for giving us the three points.



“(To) Kaizer Chiefs supporters, we promised you we would give you our best in each and every game and we displayed that fighting spirit on the field.”



Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was also happy for Blom, saying his good performances should inspire other youngsters in the team.



“It’s massive. It isn’t just about him having a good game. It’s about the inspiration he gives to others that have been where he’s been. He comes back after a poorish first half, and he’s excellent in the second half.



“If there’s one player, with no disrespect to the other players, that’s got a big game in him and can step up – and has the right ingredients – to step up at a very high level, I think that’s Njabulo Blom.



“The national team are going to get a lot of good service from him down the years,” said Baxter.