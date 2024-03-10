OPINION – Cracker-jack Soweto derby lives up to the hype

Overall, on derby day, for once, football was the winner.

The Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs has, in recent years, too often served up a pale imitation on the field of the always colourful, vibrant atmosphere inside FNB Stadium.

On Saturday, however, there could be no criticism of a boring derby, as Amakhosi and the Buccaneers played out a pulsating, end-to-end DStv Premiership thriller, Pirates just about deservedly ending up with the three points in 3-2 win.

The excitement started early as Chiefs’ Ashley Du Preez raced onto Pule Mmodi’s astute pass in the 6th minute. Du Preez has missed some glorious chances so far in 2024, but he found his touch on the derby day, lashing a shot past Sipho Chaine.

For a short period it looked like Pirates might struggle to get back into the game, against a Chiefs defence that had kept seven clean sheets in eight games prior to Saturday. Slowly, however, Pirates began to fizz, Relebohile Mofokeng dancing past defenders, Tshegofatso Mabasa holding up play well in Evidence Makgopa’s absence, Patrick Maswangayi working as tirelessly as ever, and Monnapule Saleng gliding across the pitch.

Saleng hasn’t had the best of seasons for Pirates, struggling with injury and form. Before Saturday, he hadn’t scored for the Buccaneers since August. Here, however, he was back to his assured best, taking both his goals beautifully.

Du Preez didn’t deserve to be on the losing side, completing his brace to send Chiefs into a 2-1 lead at half time. Overall, however, Pirates were the better side, consistently more dangerous than Chiefs, who only threatened in spells.

Unlikely spark

Still, at 2-1 down, the Buccaneers needed a spark, and they got it from an unlikely source. Thabiso Lebitso had scored just two goals in four and a half seasons at Chippa United, before joining Pirates in January. But here he arrived on the edge of the box to produce a glorious finish, and reignited the black and white fervour in the stadium.

Pirates will hope to continue this form to the end of the season, which has to make them clear favourites to finish as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs, however, showed further signs that they are improving, and should not be too downcast. Overall, on derby day, for once, football was the winner.