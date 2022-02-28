Baxter focuses on positives, but there are concerns about Chiefs team

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Stuart Baxter was generous with his praise after his Kaizer Chiefs team scored a late goal to wrestle three points off Baroka FC at the weekend. After the game Baxter said his team deserved a pat on the back for a gallant performance and a never say die attitude they showed.

READ ALSO: Sekhukhune won’t sell head-hunted Ohizu

Khama Billiat’s 94th minute strike was all Chiefs for Chiefs to win and get Baxter so elated. But his praise may have been a way of concealing his worries especially ahead of the anticipated Soweto derby on Saturday.

Amakhosi will visit their traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium as the battle for the second spot finish in the DStv Premiership heats up. In essence, the two sides will be fighting to be Mamelodi Sundowns’ bridesmaids this season.

It is unfathomable to even think that Sundowns could squander their massive 14 points lead atop the Premiership standings. Stranger things have however happened in football.

Amakhosi were the better of the two sides last weekend deserved to have come out with the full points however it should be worrying Baxter that his team lacked bite up front.

They created a myriad of chances but their shooting was not at the level that could give Baxter so much hope. After the game, he said there were lots of positives he was taking away.

It is however perhaps the negatives that Baxter should be focusing on this week in the build up to the Soweto derby whose result could be bruising to whichever team loses on the day.

“We did it the hard way,” admitted Baxter of their unimpressive form in front of goal. Keagan Dolly, who has shown capabilities of scoring with beautiful curlers in the past, was off-form and most of his efforts were comfortably saved by Oscarine Masuluke.

“Every three strikes should result in a goal so we should have been 3-0 up (at half time). You have to give the lads credit because they were working very hard and kept their faith in what they were doing.

“The substitutes came on and had a bit of an impact. We probed well and the movement is good. Right into the finish, Keagan Dolly went through and the keeper made a save,” said Baxter.