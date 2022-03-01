Arrows dodge bullet as PSL DC decides against docking them points

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Golden Arrows were given a slap in the wrist sanction by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Disciplinary Committee on Monday evening.



Arrows had been found guilty of using an improperly registered player Simo Mbhele and could have been docked the six points they earned in the games he played in.

In its ruling, however, the PSL DC felt it would be inappropriate to deduct the points and they were only ordered to pay for the two sittings of the committee.

“I provide you with a further update on a recent ruling by the PSL DC against Lamontville Golden Arrows and its player Mr Simo Mbhele,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in a voice note sent out to the media on Monday.

“You would remember that a week ago the PSL DC had returned a guilty verdict against both the player and the club pertaining to Mr Mbhele’s registration which it concluded was improper.

“The question of sanction was then argued and the judgement was reserved. Earlier this evening the DC came back with a sanction ruling and it deemed it appropriate to reprimand both the club and the player and ordered both of them, the one paying the other to be absolved, to pay the costs of the two sittings. The exact amount is yet to be computed by the League. However there was no decision as to any monetary fine or the deduction of points.

“It would be remembered that in so convicting the club as well as the player for the said improper registration, the DC found that dishonest conduct was not proved by the League. And that being the case it felt that the sanction pertaining to the docking of points would thus be inappropriate under the circumstances hence the decision it took regarding the reprimand and the adverse cost order. That is the end of that matter, and we regard it as finalised.”