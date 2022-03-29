Chiefs fans happy to be afforded chance to ‘deal’ with Baxter as stadiums open

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have reacted to the PSL’s announcement that supporters will be allowed back into the stadiums, following a long absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With the pandemic slowing down and the country’s regulation and restrictions lowered in recent weeks, the pressure has been on the PSL to react after the ministry of sports permitted a 50% attendance a few weeks ago.

And on Tuesday chairman Irvin Khoza announced that the supporters will be allowed back, starting with the Nedbank Cup fixtures on April 8 and 9.

“We welcome the PSL’s announcement on supporters returning back to stadia. We are looking forward to hosting you at FNB Stadium on the 16th of April against SuperSport United.

“All logistics including ticketing info will be communicated in due course,” wrote Kaizer Chiefs on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

In his response, Mike Msani wrote: “Hola lapho Baxman. Ziyakhala ke manje”. This, when loosely translated, means: “Hi there Baxter. It is now on”.

Others advised Chiefs to beef up security on the day to ensure the fans do not get access to the pitch or anywhere near the coach Stuart Baxter who has become an enemy to some of the Amakhosi fans.

“Beef up security around the best coach in the PSL. They want to eat him alive,” wrote @Ama_thegreat.

