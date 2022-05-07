Baroka promises war against Chippa as relegation battle heats up

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

In their quest to save the club from being relegated, Baroka FC interim coach Vincent Kobola has promised an intense battle when his charges face Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Bakgaga have nine points to play for in their remaining fixtures, which will put the club to 30 points, as they are currently sitting at the bottom of the log with 21, while the Chili Boys, who are at the safe zone in 13th place are on 27 points.

Heading into this match, Kobola looks to take advantage of Chippa, who have struggled to win games when playing at home. The Eastern Cape outfit has only registered one victory at home, which came at the hands of Stellenbosch FC, edging the Cape Town based club 1-0.

“Obviously it is going to be a big one, they are also not safe and I think they are going to come at us. They are playing at home, but they don’t have a good record at home.

So, we are going to come and give our all. We are going to run more than them, we are going to jump higher than them and we are going to put an extra effort because we really want to save the club,” said Kobola, who is a former assistant at Maritzburg United.

“I can’t show pressure, if I show pressure that means the players will give up also. So, for me, the most important thing is to motivate them because I can’t change formations and stuff, it is too late for that.

“I just need to motivate the players and let them know how good they are.”

The Limpopo side will go into this match high on confidence after they managed to get a win in their last match when they beat Golden Arrows 1-0. Chippa, meanwhile, recorded a goalless draw with Cape Town City.