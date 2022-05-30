SuperSport look to take advantage of Pirates’ busy schedule

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United need just a win to save their season and be counted among the eight teams that will compete for the MTN8 crown.



Standing in their way is Orlando Pirates that needs to score at least five unanswered goals against United if they are to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Midfielder Jesse Donn says SuperSport will look to take advantage of Pirates’ recent busy schedule as they had to play catch-up in the DStv Premiership after losing the Confederation Cup final.

“When you look at their game against Royal AM, they conceded a late goal and that could be down to the fatigue of Pirates players. they may be sharp but I am sure they won’t be able to keep it up the whole game because they had a tough schedule.

“It is going to be really important that we match them for energy and effort but at the same time we are highly motivated because this season we have been up and down and inconsistent but as a club, I don’t remember the last time we finished outside of the top eight. We don’t want to be the first generation to finish outside the top eight for the first time in a while,” Donn said.

He added: “Being the last game of the season, it does get difficult to remain focused and motivated but we know what is at stake because we are still fighting for the top eight position because Golden Arrows beat AmaZulu so we have to get a win. We are focused and determined to go and get a result and the possibility of finishing in the top right has kept us focused. We had enough rest even though we had to wait a lot longer than usual and they will be a lot sharper because they have the match fitness from playing more games recently. We also played a lot of games with a heavy schedule.”



SuperSport and Pirates are set to meet at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium this evening.