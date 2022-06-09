Pitso’s agent expresses concern at publicizing of meeting with Ahly bosses

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Pitso Mosimane’s agent and wife Moira Thlagale has expressed her disappointment at how Al Ahly have publicised their meeting with the coach on the club’s website.



The club and Mosimane are set to meet on Friday, a day after he arrives back from a Caf coaching course in Morocco.

“It is a normal practice that the club will have a meeting with a coach,” said Thlagale on Newsroom Afrika on Wednesday evening.

“I must say (however, that) it’s the first time for us to see a club publicising the meeting with Pitso Mosimane.

“We are not concerned about anything regarding the meeting. The coach has played 94 games with Al Ahly and has been undefeated in 88% of the games. The coach and his technical team have done well.

“The contract extension was signed and is in effect. The club confirmed on their website and we also announced this in March this year. But what I have seen is there is constant negativity, but not from all Al Ahly supporters and media.

“It is normal that not everyone likes what you do but for us the concern is the narrative that tries to push the coach as someone who is useless at what he does

“For us we are saying that the numbers speak for themselves. He has done incredibly in the last 20 months. Pitso Mosimane has only lost nine games. The results speak for themselves,” explained Thlagale.

Mosimane has been heavily criticised in Egypt recently following the team’s failure to capture the Caf Champions League. They lost to Moroccan rivals Wydad Casablanca in the final.

Al Ahly posted this on their website on Wednesday: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, held a video meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach.

“The meeting saw the presence of Al Ahly Football Company board, headed by Yasseen Mansour, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the club’s planning committee members Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef.

“They discussed points regarding the first team’s preparations for the upcoming period. Moreover, they are set to hold another meeting with the team’s coach upon his arrival in Cairo on Friday.”