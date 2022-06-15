SA born winger enjoying his spell in Georgia

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Georgia based winger Ian Chikohwa says moving abroad was the best decision in his career after being without a club for months and he is currently enjoying his football at FC Gareji Sagarejo playing in the Georgian second tier, the Erovnuli Liga 2.

Chikohwa, who rose to football professionalism after breaking through the Nedbank Ke Yona team search, was left out in the cold after departing Richards Bay FC last year in July.



Having not played competitive football since then, it was during a conversation with his representative and family that led him to moving to Georgian league. And now, the winger is enjoying his football and believes it is a start of good things to come in his career.

“I haven’t been playing much in South Africa since I left Richards Bay. And that time, the season was closer to coming to an end. I sat down with my agent and family and discussed the way forward because I haven’t been playing for six months. So, we decided that Georgia was the best move for me since their league was only starting in March and runs until December. So, it is a good place for me to start my European career and I am really enjoying it,” said the winger, who has also played for University of Pretoria (AmaTuks) and TS Galaxy.



“And you know what makes a player happy is getting game time and that is what I am enjoying at the moment. I am just hoping for the best in the next couple of months. Maybe if I get to play in a high league because I am playing in the second division now. I am just praying that I do well for my team and at the moment I am just adapting and I hope that I get better every day, although it is very hard.”



Since arriving at Gareji, Chikohwa has played in all of the teams opening 10 games of the league, and has one goal and one assist to his name. However, the side is at the bottom of the log table after only obtaining five points.