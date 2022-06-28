Pirates announce more player movements

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have made more announcements regarding player movement at the club with the club confirming that they will be loaning out midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu and defender Bongani Sam to Richards Bay FC and Maritzburg United respectively.

Zungu, who joined Pirates back in 2020 from Stellenbosch FC, has been struggling for game time at Pirates, with the 26-year old midfielder even finding it hard to make match-day squad.

ALSO READ: Sandilands new role at Orlando Pirates revealed

The midfielder only made two appearances for the club last season, with one game being in the DStv Premiership, while the other one was in the Caf Confederation Cup. The former AmaZulu FC player will be looking to revive his once promising career, having joined Pirates with high expectation following some brilliant displays during his stint with Stellies.

Sam, on the other hand, is another player that has been struggling to break into the team, with the left-back position having been played mostly by Paseka Mako before his injury, while Innocent Maela was also the preferred choice for Mandla Ncikazi and now departed Fadlu Davids as co-coaches last season.

The club further confirmed that strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and youngster Boitumelo Radiopane will also be moving to Sekhukhune United and Cape Town Spurs respectively. Mabasa battled with injuries for the most part of the previous campaign, but he managed to make 22 appearances, while scoring only three goals.

Whereas the 21-year old Radiopane will be making to make his mark in top flight football having been impressive in the DStv Diski Challenge for the reserves which earned him promotion to the senior team last year.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Richards Bay for the services of Nkanyiso Zungu on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2022/23 season. Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Boitumelo Radiopane who will be joining Sekhukhune United and Cape Town Spurs respectively,” read a statement from the club.

“Meanwhile, Bongani Sam will move to KwaZulu Natal province where he will join Maritzburg United on loan for a season.”