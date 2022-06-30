Pirates and Sundowns to meet in Diski Shield quarter-finals

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The return of the DStv Diski Shield will see Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns reserves facing off in the quarter-finals of the tournament, which is set to begin on the weekend of 9 and 10 July.

ALSO READ: Pirates will play like Man City under Riveiro, says a Finnish journalist

With the Diski Shield, teams that finished in the top-eight on the DStv Diski Challenge go up against each other in a battle to lift the Cup.



The competition returns after two years suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic that started in early 2020.

Pirates, who were one of the impressive teams last season and favourites to lift the league title, were unfortunately pipped to the number one spot by Stellenbosch FC, who were crowed the Diski Challenge champions following a remarkable campaign. Stellies’ remarkable campaign saw the emergence of young talents Fuad Johnson and Antonio Van Wyk, who were promoted to the senior team and also got to trial in Belgium with Royal Antwerp K.V.C. Westerlo respectively.

Sundowns, meanwhile, finished the league campaign in seventh place and they will be looking to do better in the cup competition than they did in the league.



Kaizer Chiefs will play SuperSport United in the other quarterfinal match, while Diski Challenge winners Stellies will meet Maritzburg United. The last quarterfinal match will see TS Galaxy take on Chippa United.

MultiChoice group executive of corporate affairs Collen Dlamini, says the company is happy about the return of the Shield.

“We are excited to have the DStv Diski Shield return to our screens this year. This development programme not only brings tantalising matches for soccer lovers around the country, but it also enables young aspiring footballers to become professionals while also giving back to their communities,” said Dlamini.

The winners of the competition will win R200 000, with the runners-up getting R150 000, and the side that finishes in third place will collect R100 000. All the prize money for the tournament will be donated towards a football development initiative for a local community,

Diski Shield quarterfinals fixtures:



TS Galaxy FC vs Chippa United

Maritzburg United vs Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns