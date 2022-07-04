Hawks enlisted by Safa to help with match-fixing allegations

Ntokozo Gumede

South African Football president Danny Jordaan says the association has intensified its fight against match-fixing after incorporating an integrity officer, who works with the South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks.

Jordaan sounded irked by teams fighting for spots either at the top of the league or trying to avoid relegation, saying it makes no sense to not report a case of suspected match fixing or an irregularity only at the end of the season.

“The problem that we have is that the teams play the whole season and when the fixtures are finished and it’s time for promotion and relegation, then there are issues of matching fixing and other things,” said Jordaan, in reference to Jomo Cosmos’ appeal against Hungry Lions, accusing them of fielding an ineligible player – Exzenkosi later withdrew their complaint.

“When there is match fixing at a particular time of the season, report it on that day, don’t wait for the final day of the season. Dr Irvin Khoza knows that at the end of every season they must go to the courts to determine who is the winner. Football outcomes should be determined on the field of play,” said the Safa president.

“We have an integrity officer, he has developed an undertaking that the referees must sign and if we have evidence of match fixing, that referee must go to jail. There must be an end to this thing. The integrity officer has the power to investigate and has an agreement with the Hawks,” he added.