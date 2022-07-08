Have Chiefs closed cheque book after unveiling new players’ squad numbers?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs kept up with their style of being stylish in whatever they do as they unveil their new players’ squad numbers on Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Chippa pulls the trigger again as Lentjies is put on ‘special leave’

The supporters will however be worrying over whether this means the club have closed their chequebook and will not bring an new players.

Chiefs released 13 players at the end of last season where they had a difficult run which resulted in then coach Stuart Baxter being discarded.

Arthur Zwane has since been installed as the new man to guide the Naturena side back to their former glory days.

But while there has been excitement over the regime change at Chiefs which also saw Kaizer Motaung Junior taking a more hands-on role at the club as their sporting director, there are still areas some feel are not fortified enough.

Having released two of their strikers in Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro, the Soweto giants were left thin upfront with only Ashley Du Preez joining so far.

Chiefs are expected to bring in at least two more strikers to increase competition for places up front. But Zwane could opt to use Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly as strikers rather than attacking midfielders.

Exciting and skilful midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi will wear No. 5 at Amakhosi after having signed from Soweto neighbours Swallows FC.

Zitha Khwinika, a defender who signed from Stellenbosch FC will don the No. 4 jersey which was previously used by long serving Daniel Cardoso who was among those discarded by the club.

Siyethemba Sithebe, whose signing from AmaZulu FC in January was followed with such controversy that he was not allowed to play at the Durban side afterwards will don the N0. 6 jersey.

The number was used by Kearyn Baccus last season but was made famous by Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane who also coincidentally sported dreadlocks like Sithebe. Baccus was also among those released.

Utility player Dillon Solomons who joined from Swallows will wear No. 18 which was last used by Kgotso Moleko. Midfield strongman Lehlogonolo Matlou will don the No. 22 jersey which was last used by Philani Zulu.

And Chiefs’ marquee signing so far, Du Preez will wear No. 9 which was used by Nurkovic who was released and has since joined Royal AM.