Brooks out of Bafana clash against Mozambique

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC new signing Ethan Brooks will miss Bafana Bafana’s quarterfinal clash against Mozambique in the Cosafa Cup at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.



ALSO READ: Banyana hit by Covid-19 ahead of Wafcon quarterfinals

Brooks sustained an injury at training, but Bafana team doctor Thabo Maleka says the midfielder will only miss the Mozambique clash and will be available for the upcoming games.

“Ethan sustained a knee injury which we have been treating and we are now working on his recovery in getting him back to the field of play again. Unfortunately he will not be available for the Mozambique game, but he should be ready for selection in the next match after this one,” said the Bafana team doctor.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has been named captain of the Bafana squad at the Cosafa Cup.

The former South Africa junior player says the team has prepared thoroughly for the clash against Mozambique.

“We have prepared well against Mozambique and the boys are really looking forward to the clash. We have also analysed their play and we know areas in which to capitalise on as well as their strengths. We go there with an open mind as well, as anything can happen in football. But our focus still remains the same, and that is we want to win this fixture,” said the defender.

The two sides met in the semifinals of the tournament last year and Bafana won the match 3-0 before going to the final where they beat Senegal on penalties to lift the trophy.