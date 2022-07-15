Chiefs reserves coach wary of complacency ahead Sundowns clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Vela Khumalo feels upbeat ahead of the teams meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns reserves, but he is worried about the possibility of complacency when the sides lock horns in the semi-finals of the DStv Diski Shield at Giant Stadium on Saturday.



Chiefs and Sundowns met in the Engen Knockout final recently, where the young Chiefs stars emerged as winners to lift the trophy.

Now, having to meet the Pretoria outfit once in again in another vital clash with a trophy at stake, Khumalo says it is important that he works on the players’ mentality and make sure that they reach the final of the Diski Shield.

“With Chiefs it is one thing that we want more than anything, it has been some time since we last won a trophy. I think we started getting a trophy when we won the Engen Knockout Challenge, so we are saying, ‘let’s go get it, but if we don’t it is still fine’. The most important thing for us is to expose these boys at this level and put them under the pressure that they need,” said Khumalo ahead of the game.

“But we have to be wary of complacency because that is the main thing. I mean, we played Sundowns and beat them in the final of the Engen knockout. So, it is going to be very difficult because how do you tell the players that Sundowns are going to come out strong when they know they beat them recently. So, we need to work on their mental strength.”

Chiefs reached the semi-finals of the Diski Shield after beating SuperSport United 4-2 last weekend, while Downs edged Orlando Pirates 2-1.

In the other semi-final, DStv Diski Challenge champions Stellenbosch FC will face Chippa United on the same day at the same venue.