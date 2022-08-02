Pirates star survives hijacking in Johannesburg – report

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Vincent Pule was the victim of a crime after being hijacked and kidnapped in Johannesburg on Sunday, according to the Daily Sun.

According to the daily newspaper, Pule was driving his BMW when the incident happened, with the perpetrators also taking his valuables.

But the criminals ended up being caught on the very same night after they allegedly used the Pirates star’s bank card to buy alcohol in Soweto.

The Buccaneers media officer Thandi Merafe confirmed the unfortunate incident and says the player is currently doing okay.

“The ordeal happened and the player is safe. I cannot give more details on the incident until investigations are concluded,” she told the publication.

The ordeal happened with the player having been preparing for the DStv Premiership new season after recovering from a lengthy injury during international duty for Bafana Bafana, which saw him miss most of the last campaign.

Pule has been one of the top performers for Pirates in the last few seasons, having joined the Soweto based outfit back in 2018 from Bidvest Wits.

The 30-years old Bloemfontein born player is hoping for an injury free season with the Buccaneers in the new campaign, with the club looking for a change of fortunes as they go on the hunt to bring back the glory days at the club.

Pirates have made a number of new signings to bolster their squad and Pule will be hoping to once again make a mark at the club by becoming a regular in the starting eleven.

The Buccaneers open their season with a clash against neighbours Swallows FC in the oldest Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pule will no doubt be looking to move forward and forget about what happened this past weekend.