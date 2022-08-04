Mosele wants Pirates to do better in front of goals this season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele insists that the most important thing for the club going into the start of the DStv Premiership season is for the team to be lethal upfront and utilise their goal-scoring chances.

Mosele believes Pirates have a good team which is capable of competing against any team, but adds that they need to fix last season’s problem first, which is to score goals.

Bucs host Swallows FC in their opening game of the season at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, and Mosele says they will have to showcase the hard work they have been doing during pre-season in this clash.

“We play very good football and I think we have the right players to do the job. The only thing that has been missing for us is scoring as many goals as we should have. If you can look at last season, I think we did well, our play was good and goals were just not coming our way in some of the games,” said the Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder.

“But, this is something that we have been working on. Pre-season was great and we knew as a team what we had to work on and improve on as a unit. We have been working tirelessly preparing for the start of the season. Every session has been tough and what I like and have seen from the coach is that he wants us to dominate our games. So, that is what we are going to do, dominate, entertain and win our games. I believe everyone in the squad is prepared and looking at the friendly games we played, I believe we are ready for our first game of the season.”

“The competition for the starting line-up is going to be very tight. There are lots of good players in midfield at the club and we all push each other to do well,” concluded Mosele.