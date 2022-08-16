Truter wants AmaZulu to make Moses Mabhida a fortress

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After beating Cape Town City at home last weekend, AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter says the club’s aim is to make their home ground a fortress where no team walks away with any points when they come down to Durban.

ALSO READ: Riveiro believes Pirates will find their finishing touch

AmaZulu edged City 2-1 during a DStv Premiership clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, with Usuthu coming from one goal down to win the match. The victory was Usuthu’s second in a row at home, with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit having beaten SuperSport United by the same scoreline prior to the City game.

“We want to make it a fortress at home, no team should come here and think they will collect points when you are leading or whatever,” said Truter.

“That is what we want to create and right now the mentality is right, but our next game is away. We managed to get a draw in our away game (against TS Galaxy), and the next thing Galaxy went on to beat Sundowns. So, every point in this league counts, but our aim is to collect three.”

Truter is also impressed with the way his three forwards Bongani Ntuli, Augustine Kwem and Gabadinho Mhango have started the season. The trio have already found the back of the net, with Ntuli and Kwem on a goal each, while Mhango has scored two.

The AmaZulu coach believes his side has a good attack, which also includes Lehlohonolo Majoro and Dumisani Zulu. But, Truter’s major concern now is to have a solid rearguard having conceded two goals in three matches.

“Gabadinho’s goal (against City)) was a cracker, it could be a contender for the goal of the season. All three have scored now in two games, so that works out well. And you also have the likes of Majoro and Zuma. There is definitely firepower upfront, but we need to stop the goals from coming in and that is my only concern at the moment. Because when we get the ball forward and into the right areas, with our front three then we will definitely score.”

Usuthu have collected seven points so far and the team will be traveling to Gauteng for the next league match – a meeting against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.