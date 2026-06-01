Freese warns Magesi ahead of Milford clash

"I'll have to look at how they play before we plan anything," said Freese.

Magesi FC head coach Allan Freese has warned his charges that there is plenty of work ahead if they are to secure their place in the Betway Premiership for next season.



Dikwena tsa Meetse opened their promotion/relegation playoffs campaign with a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday.



Mcedi Vandala opened the scoring for Magesi from the penalty spot before Edmore Chirambadare added a second after the break to ensure the hosts moved to the top of the mini-league table.



They are tied on three points with Milford FC, who also beat the same City 1-0 in their opening game. Still, the standings are led by Freese’s side due to a superior goal difference, with the sides now set to meet in a top-of-the-table playoff match at the Richards Bay Stadium on Wednesday.



Freese said the win against City gave them confidence going into the Milford game.



“First and foremost, happy about the result. Happy about the two goals, happy about the performance the boys put up today. I’m quite happy about how we played,” said Freese.



“It should give us confidence going into the next game. The two goals may go a long way in this tournament. I’ll have to look at how they play before we plan anything. We will also plan to go there and do well.



“Playing in this mini tournament, the expectation is that we win at home and try to get as many points as we can. I’m very happy about this result, but now we have to go and prepare for the next match against Milford,” added Freese.

‘It’s very easy to motivate them’

Freese’s counterpart Xanti Pupuma, who is also the club owner, says his players do not need motivation ahead of the Magesi clash.



“It’s very easy to motivate them for these games,” said Pupuma.

“Most of them have never been exposed to this situation, and most of my players are around 30, and they know deep down that it is their priority.

“This is their only chance of trying to get to PSL, so that alone is a motivation for us, and then these are guys that have been playing together for some time, coming up from the amateur ranks, and they’ve been playing football all their life, so they know what to do in this kind of situation.”