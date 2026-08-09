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Kaizer Chiefs targeting 16th MTN8 title

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

9 August 2026

12:16 pm

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Amakhosi have won the competition 15 times.

Kaizer Chiefs targeting 16th MTN8 title

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs during 2026 MTN8 Launch at SuperSport Studio in Johannesburg, last Wednesday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Kaizer Chiefs will be targeting a 16th MTN8 crown when they meet Golden Arrows in the quarterfinals at the FNB Stadium this evening (kick-off is at 6pm).

Since their first participation in the Top 8 tournament in 1972, Chiefs have won the competition 15 times and will now go in search of a 16th crown.

Speaking ahead of the game against Arrows, Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen said the mood in the camp is good after their win against Kruger United last weekend.

“The new guys have been settling in nicely and we are adapting to the coach’s style. So far, so good. After our performance against Kruger United, we are all enthusiastic about the season ahead,” Petersen told Chiefs media.

Petersen is expecting a tough encounter against Abafana Besthende, who qualified for the MTN8 by finishing sixth last season.

“Playing them is always a tough challenge. They are well structured and tactically disciplined. We know we’ll have our work cut out,” he admits before adding, “but come Sunday, I know the guys will be up for it.”

The match marks the first opportunity for Chiefs to play in front of their fans this season and Petersen encouraged the Amakhosi faithful to join them at FNB stadium on Sunday.

“We’d love to see all our supporters come out to celebrate Women’s Day with us and get behind the team in our first home game. They make a big difference in lifting the atmosphere and energising the players,” concluded Petersen.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) MTN8

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