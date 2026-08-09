"Cardoso explains Saleng's Sundowns exile after disciplinary breach," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained why Monnapule Saleng has been training away from the team following a disciplinary issue at the club.

The former Orlando Pirates winger was notably absent from Sundowns’ pre-season tour of Austria, raising questions about his future at Chloorkop. Cardoso has now revealed that Saleng has been separated from the squad after allegedly breaking club rules.

The Portuguese coach was speaking after Sundowns’ dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

“Saleng consecutively broke the rules and the values of the locker room and of the club. For some time already, he hasn’t been training with the team,” Cardoso said.

Saleng’s last appearance for the Brazilians came in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR in May. The 28-year-old came on as a late substitute for Kutlwano Letlhaku as Sundowns secured a crucial result in the first leg. Cardoso revealed that Saleng was also expected to be involved in the return leg but failed to report for camp as required.

“Just for you to understand, Saleng was on the list for the second leg of the CAF Champions League final,” Cardoso added.

“And he didn’t appear (show up), Saleng was on the list to come on a pre-season camp (in Austria) and he didn’t appear or he said he would not go.”

The latest development bears similarities to Saleng’s previous struggles at Pirates, where he was also frozen out of the first team before leaving the club.

His career was revived during a loan spell at Orbit College last season, with his impressive form earning him a move to Sundowns in January. However, his latest disciplinary issue has now seen him fall out of favour again, with Sundowns taking a firm stance.

“It’s impossible for us to keep stability with a player that we gave so much love to even after systematic mistakes,” Cardoso concluded.

“But he is not willing to take the path that the team in this level is willing to have. The club has decided to put Saleng separate from the group, and he is not working with us now.”

Cardoso’s comments suggest Saleng’s immediate future at Sundowns remains untenable as the new season gathers steam.