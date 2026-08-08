Mailula marks Sundowns return with late winner

City had set up to frustrate Sundowns, defending deep and hoping to take the match to penalties.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the MTN8 semi‑finals with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Cassius Mailula, back at Sundowns after leaving MLS side Toronto FC, delivered the decisive moment five minutes before the end of extra‑time.

His powerful strike from outside the box sparked wild celebrations as Masandawana finally broke City’s resistance. City had set up to frustrate Sundowns, defending deep and hoping to take the match to penalties after holding them to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

City took the lead in the seventh minute when Bonginkosi Dlamini punished Sundowns’ failure to clear their lines from a corner. Dlamini controlled the ball at the far post and fired past Ronwen Williams. The goal woke Sundowns up, with Bennet Mokoena and Fawaaz Basadien both going close.

Teboho Mokoena found the equaliser in the 21st minute, calmly finishing from the edge of the area after being picked out by debutant Antonio van Wyk.

Van Wyk then put Sundowns ahead in the 31st minute, capitalising on a defensive mistake to make it 2-1 at half‑time. Miguel Cardoso’s side missed numerous opportunities to extend their lead and were punished when Tidimalo Molokwane beat the offside trap from a free‑kick, rounded Williams and slotted home to make it 2-2 on the hour mark.

Despite dominating possession, Sundowns struggled to break down City’s stubborn defensive block for the remainder of the match.

With the score still level after 90 minutes, extra‑time was required. Mailula, who had been quiet for most of the game after replacing Iqraam Rayners in the 70th minute, stepped up with a late winner to seal Sundowns’ passage into the last four.

Sundowns join Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi‑finals. Pirates also needed extra‑time to edge Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena.