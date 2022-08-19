AmaZulu edge Swallows in a five-goal thriller in Dobsonville

Khaya Ndubane

Mbongeni Gumede netted a last-minute header to fire AmaZulu to a 3-2 win over Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night.



The game started at a frantic pace with both teams on the front foot, looking for an early goal.



Waseem Isaacs was presented with a glorious chance to put the Birds in the lead when he beat the offside trap and found himself on a one-on-one situation with Veli Mothwa, but AmaZulu goalkeeper was quick off his line to clear the danger.



Three minutes later, Gabadinho Mhango also wasted a good chance to put Usuthu in the lead when he ballooned his shot inside the Swallows penalty area.



Mhango redeemed himself in the 24th minute when he cleverly lobbed the ball over Swallows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa to break the deadlock and gave AmaZulu the lead.



Swallows then pushed more men forward in search of the equaliser and their efforts were rewarded when Keagan Allan scored with a header from a free hit.



The game remained at 1-1 at the half-time break.



The second half began much like the second half with the teams having a go at each other, but there were no clear-cut chances for both sides early on.



Mothwa was finally called into action in the 55th minute when he had to save a goal-bound Lindokuhle Mtshali free kick, but the Bafana Bafan goalkeeper was well-positioned to make the save.



Eight minutes later, Swallows were awarded a penalty after Abbubaker Mobara was adjudged to have fouled Mtshali inside the box. Allan stepped up and completed his brace from the penalty spot.



Just when it looked like Swallows will finally register their first win of the season, Mbanjwa ruined the night for the Birds when he failed to hang on to a routine save in the 79th minute and ended up putting the ball into his own net.



On the stroke of full-time Mbanjwa found himself in no-mans land and allowed Mbongeni Gumede to put AmaZulu in the lead with a free header. The goal was enough to win the game for Usuthu and earn them vital three away points.



