Hunt preaches patience after SuperSport stun Sundowns

Gavin Hunt has asked for patience in the project at SuperSport United, after Matsatsantsa stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in a DStv Premiership derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday evening.

It was the first time SuperSport had beaten Sundowns at home in the league since 2013, and a great way to bounce back from last weekend’s MTN8 quarterfinal loss to the same opponent.

18 year-old Thapelo Maseko netted the opening goal for SuperSport, while Iqraam Rayners provided two assists, also setting up Bradley Grobler for SuperSport’s second goal on the stroke of half time.

“We haven’t got our just reward (previously), but nobody cares about that. Tonight we got our just rewards,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“I thought Thapelo was outstanding and Rayners battled away, hopefully we can get one or two more bodies in before the transfer window closes (on September 22).

“Our players were magnificent, the young kids were fantastic, they just need a bit of time, we need to be patient and it will come. Thalente (Mbatha) in midfield, (Sibusiso) Maziko up front, they have done well, but we need time.”

Disappointment

If there was disappointment for the SuperSport coach, it was in the fact that SuperSport had squandered a clean sheet, conceding a stoppage time consolation to Abubeker Nasir.

“We defended well I am just so disappointed with that last goal, that is a standard situation we should take care of,” added Hunt.