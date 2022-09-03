Mngqithi’s actress daughter outs Sundowns coach as deadbeat dad

Phakaaathi Reporter

While Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s quiet demeanour makes him come across as a father figure to players, he is not doing his fatherly duties at home.

Well. that is at least if his famous actress daughter Asavela Mqokiyana’s (nee Mngqithi) recent tweet is anything to go by.

Asavela shot to fame when she played the role of Ntwenhle on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela Isibaya which has since been canned.

Recently married, and probably without her father giving her away as per the norm, Asavela took to Twitter on Friday to throw shade at his father.

“Whatever I have/will still achieve, never credit all my hard work to Manqoba Mngqithi and his money,” wrote Asavela.

“Ngihluphekile, ngaphumelela engekho (I suffered financially until I made it without his support). If you have an opinion or inkinga ngicela uyidle (if you have a problem with that, just eat it). Love and light I guess.”

The statement surprised many and while others supported her for coming clean with the truth, some felt it was unnecessary.

Mngqithi is a respected coach in the local game and he has always kept his private life private.

He joined Sundowns as then coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistant some eight years ago and has since been promoted to head coach alongside Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.