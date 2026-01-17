A quick guide to the 2026 Nedbank Cup last 32

Matches are scheduled for 4–10 February.

The draw for the Nedbank Cup Last 32 has revealed six all-Betway Premiership ties, which means 12 of the 16 clubs in the topflight will face each other and six will not advance to the next round.



The odds again are probably quite long, but only Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United will face teams from outside the elite league.



ALSO READ: Chiefs to visit Stellies in Nedbank Cup last 32



Matches are scheduled for 4–10 February, with the exact dates to be revealed by the Premier Soccer League in due course.



Here is a quick guide to the Last 32 fixtures:

Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

A repeat of last year’s quarterfinal that was won 3-1 by defending Nedbank Cup champions Kaizer Chiefs, and the Carling Knockout clash earlier this campaign that Stellenbosch claimed on penalties after a 0-0 draw. Chiefs have also beaten Stellenbosch 2-0 away from home in the league this season, meaning this will be the sixth meeting between the sides in a little over a calendar year. That certainly makes them familiar foes, though the arrival of former Chiefs tactician Gavin Hunt as Stellenbosch coach to replace Steve Barker adds a twist to the mix.

The teams have met in the Nedbank Cup on three previous occasions and Chiefs have won all three of those ties. The sides have clashed 17 times before in all competitions, with Chiefs leading the head-to-head 11-3 with four draws. Chiefs have won eight of their 11 visits to the Cape Winelands. Just when this tie will be staged remains to be seen, with both clubs in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages, which will be played over the window for the Nedbank Cup Last 32.

Army Rockets FC vs Casric Stars

Army Rockets FC will be making their debut in the Nedbank Cup, having earned their place in the Last 32 via the North West province qualifiers. They sit top of the ABC Motsepe League Stream A in the province at the start of 2026 and have been prolific in front of goal this season, having finished third in the previous campaign.

Casric Stars narrowly missed out on promotion to the Betway Premiership last season after falling short in the play-offs and are in second place this time around just before the halfway point, with the second-highest number of goals scored (20) in the division.

Hungry Lions vs University of Pretoria

This is an all-Motsepe Foundation Championship clash that has traditionally been a tight affair, as illustrated by the 0-0 draw in Pretoria earlier this campaign. Of the 11 previous meetings, AmaTuks edge the head-to-head 4-3 with four draws.

They have met twice before in the Nedbank Cup, both times in the preliminary round, and have one win each. AmaTuks have only made four previous trips to the Northern Cape to face Lions and have a win, a defeat and two draws to show for those. AmaTuks were Nedbank Cup finalists in 2009 when in the second tier but lost to Moroka Swallows in the decider.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Orlando Pirates

Hold on for a history lesson. This is not the same TTM that lifted the Nedbank Cup trophy in 2021, although it does have the same owner and plays in the ABC Motsepe League at the same stadium. Lawrence Mulaudzi purchased the status of BidVest Wits ahead of the 2020/21 season, but by the end of that campaign had sold the team to the owners of what is now Marumo Gallants. He was not in charge when they won the Nedbank Cup. He later returned to football after purchasing the second-tier status of Royal AM and again named his team TTM. They went all the way to the semi-finals of the 2022 Nedbank Cup, ironically losing at that stage to Marumo Gallants, but were then relegated. He sold their third-tier status to Maruleng Celtic, only to later buy it back in 2025.

They meet giants Orlando Pirates, who have reached the last three Nedbank Cup finals, winning in 2023 and 2024, but losing to Chiefs in the decider in 2025. Pirates should breeze through this round but will also have flashbacks to their shock 4-1 loss to third-tier Maluti FET College in 2023, one of the greatest Nedbank Cup shocks of all time.

Durban City vs Chippa United

An all-topflight clash between mid-table Durban City and bottom side Chippa United, whose sole aim this season will be to preserve their Betway Premiership status. A run in the cup could give Chippa confidence and form, even if it will also put minutes into players’ legs.

These teams are scheduled to meet in the league on January 31, the fixture before their cup clash, though that match will be in East London. City won their home league clash 1-0 in August.

Polokwane City vs AmaZulu

Another all-Betway Premiership tie as Usuthu make the trip to Limpopo for a tough away day. AmaZulu are famous for reaching six Nedbank Cup finals but have never lifted the trophy. Could seven be their lucky number this year? They must first get past a stubborn Polokwane side who beat them 1-0 in the league in Durban in November. In fact, Usuthu have not won any of their last five matches against City (D3 L2) and have never won against them in Limpopo (D4 L3).

SSU M-17 FC vs Milford FC

Soweto Super United M-17 are based in Soweto and play in the ABC Motsepe League. They have found the going tough in recent seasons since their promotion from the Johannesburg Men’s Regional League in the 2021/22 campaign, but this will be a chance to test themselves at a higher level. Milford currently top the Motsepe Foundation Championship as they look for promotion to the topflight.

SAFA Western Cape vs Luthuli Brigades

The opponents for Luthuli Brigades will only be determined this coming weekend when the final round of qualifiers in the Western Cape is played. Brigades hail from the Albert Luthuli Municipality in Mpumalanga province and are another side making their debut in this year’s Nedbank Cup. They are second at the start of 2026 in their ABC Motsepe League Stream B, having finished fourth last season.

They had to do it the hard way to earn their Last 32 place, facing Eastern Cape champions Mthatha Bush Bucks, a famous old name in the South African game. They claimed a 1-0 victory in a tie played at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

FC Cardinals vs Jacksa Spears

FC Cardinals are the only fourth-tier side in the Last 32 and might have been dreaming of a plum tie against one of the giants of the local game, but instead drew third-tier Jacksa Spears. Cardinals are based in Dihlabeng in the Free State province and play in the SAFA Thabo Mofutsanyana Regional League. Spears will not be a familiar name to most South African football fans, except those with long memories, as the club has previously featured in the Nedbank Cup. They reached the Last 32 in 2013 and came up against second-tier African Warriors, who beat them 3-0.

Mkhambathi FC vs Lerumo Lions

Mkhambathi were last in the Nedbank Cup in 2023 and it proved a difficult experience as they exited in the Last 32. The third-tier side lost 4-0 to second-tier Casric Stars but will hope to build on that experience and their progress as a club. They come up against second-tier opposition again in the form of Lerumo Lions, who purchased the status of Pretoria Callies at the start of this season to take their place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Upington City vs Magesi FC

Second-tier Upington City have been around for a few years now, owned by David Mogashoa, who was previously at the helm of Moroka Swallows. They will make their debut in the Nedbank Cup Last 32, having previously failed to qualify. They face topflight Magesi FC, who were shock winners of the Carling Knockout in 2024 after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. Magesi are second-bottom of the Betway Premiership in a difficult campaign, while Upington are sixth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and hoping for a promotion push.

Highbury FC vs Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United were losing Nedbank Cup finalists in 2023, going down 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in the decider, and are enjoying a strong league campaign under coach Eric Tinkler, sitting just three points behind leaders Pirates. Second-tier Highbury lost their last four games before the Africa Cup of Nations break and will need an upturn in form. Their main issue is scoring goals; they have managed just 10 in 14 league games, with no side scoring fewer in the division.

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orbit College

An all-Betway Premiership tie between two clubs in the bottom half of the table who lost their last three games before the Africa Cup of Nations break. Golden Arrows were comprehensive 3-0 winners at home in their league clash in September, the only previous meeting between the teams. Orbit College have one win and five defeats in six away league matches this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Gomora United

Giants Mamelodi Sundowns continue their knack of drawing lower-league teams in the Nedbank Cup, this time second-tier Gomora United. Sundowns are yet to lose to a team from outside the topflight in 23 matches since the competition was first played in its current guise in 2008. They have won 22 of those outright and beat University of Pretoria on penalties in 2024 following a 1-1 draw. They have scored 83 goals in that time, a statistic skewed by their 24-0 victory over Powerlines FC in 2012, and conceded just six. Gomora are new to the second tier after winning promotion last season and are currently 13th with three wins from 14 games.

TS Galaxy vs Marumo Gallants

An all-topflight tie between two sides who have lifted the trophy against the odds. TS Galaxy are the only second-tier side to have won the Nedbank Cup, stunning Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019 final before buying the franchise of Highlands Park to earn their topflight place. Marumo Gallants were champions in 2021 after beating Chippa United in the final, and then lost the decider the following year to Mamelodi Sundowns. The sides restart their league campaigns with a fixture in Mpumalanga on Tuesday before meeting again in the Nedbank Cup a few weeks later. Galaxy have won just one of their 12 previous clashes, and that came when Gallants were still TTM in 2019.

Siwelele vs Richards Bay

Newly formed Siwelele host Richards Bay in yet another all-Betway Premiership tie. The teams also meet in the league next week, with that fixture taking place in KwaZulu-Natal. Just one point separates them in the league standings, and they played to a 0-0 draw when they met in Bloemfontein in August, suggesting there is little to choose between the sides.