Chiefs to visit Stellies in Nedbank Cup last 32

Amakhosi beat Stellies last season en route to winning the Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs will travel to the Western Cape to take on Stellenbosch FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, after the draw was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Amakhosi won their first piece of Premier Soccer League silverware in a decade at the end of last season when they beat Orlando Pirates in the final to lift the Nedbank Cup.

A good omen for Chiefs?

Nasreddine Nabi’s side beat Stellies away in the quarterfinals en route to that trophy, and may well see a rematch as a good omen in their Nedbank Cup defence.

Chiefs also beat Stellies home and away in the Betway Premiership last season, but lost to Steve Barker’s side on penalties this season in the last 16 of the Carling Black Label Knockout.

Neither Nabi or Barker are at the helm at Chiefs and Stellies any more. Nabi left Chiefs by mutual consent in September while Barker resigned as head coach of Stellies in December to join Tanzanian giants Simba.

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have stepped in as Chiefs’ co-head coaches, while former Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has take over the reins at Stellies.

The Nedbank Cup is probably again Chiefs’ most realistic hope of silverware this season. They are struggling in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup, with just one point from their first two games.

And while Chiefs are currently just four points off Orlando Pirates at the top of the Premiership, the squads of both Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns look better suited to mount a concerted title challenge.

Elsewhere in the Nedbank Cup draw, Orlando Pirates will travel to the Limpopo province to take on Safa league side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, while Mamelodi Sundowns will host Motsepe Foundation Championship Alexandra-based side Gomora United.

Nedbank Cup last 32 draw

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs

Army Rockets v Casric Stars

Hungry Lions v University of Pretoria

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Orlando Pirates

Durban City v Chippa United

Polokwane City v AmaZulu

SSU MI17 FC v Milford FC

SAFA Western Cape v Luthuli Brigades FC

FC Cardinals v Jacksa Spears

Mkhambathi FC v Lerumo Lions

Upington City v Magesi FC

Highbury FC v Sekhukhune United

Golden Arrows v Orbit College

Mamelodi Sundowns v Gomora United

TS Galaxy v Marumo Gallants

Siwelele FC v Richards Bay FC