Sundowns defender Modiba targets Pirates’ top spot

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba says the champions are determined to reclaim top spot when they host ORBIT College in the Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night.

Sundowns resume their title defence knowing that victory over College would see them leapfrog Orlando Pirates at the top of the standings. The Brazilians currently sit on 26 points, two adrift of log leaders Pirates, who have a game in hand.

The fixture marks the league’s first match of the new year following an early recess last month due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Buccaneers won’t be in action at least until next Saturday when they travel to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium to play Sekhukhune United.

“We have been in that situation at the top of the log for a long time, almost every season. So it’s just for us to make sure that we fight hard to go back where we belong, keep the same habits every season and hopefully rectify that at the end of the campaign,” said Modiba.

While the season still has a long way to run, Modiba is under no illusions about the threat Pirates pose to their bid for record-extending ninth successive league crown.

Sundowns, by contrast, must juggle domestic and continental commitments, making consistency vital as they chase another championship title.

“It’s tough because Pirates are doing well and so are other teams. The reason we’re behind is that we’ve dropped points against other teams or failed to collect maximum points,” he added.

“I think it’s good for the league because teams are improving, but we always want to be on top and it’s going to be tough. It won’t be easy because you can see the squad Pirates have, there is depth.

“They’re not in the Champions League, so their full focus will be the Nedbank Cup and the league. For us, we just need to make sure we defend our title, but it won’t be easy this season.”

The champions will be without influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who begins serving a two-match suspension after being controversially sent off against Siwelele FC in their final fixture before the PSL break.