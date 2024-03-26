Ageless Zwane at the double as Bafana hold Algeria in thriller

Yassine Benzia's overhead kick denies Bafana the win in a cracker in Algiers.

Themba Zwane once again showed why he is the most important attacker in this current Bafana Bafana side, as Hugo Broos’ side held Algeria to a pulsating 3-3 draw at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday.

This was another encouraging performance from Bafana against a continental powerhouse and ‘Mshishi’ was at the heart of most of what was good.

The 34 year-old Zwane bagged a brace, including a wonderfully taken second goal, while Iqraam Rayners, who impressed as a central striker, was credited with the third Bafana goal, that seemed to have clinched a win for South Africa.

An exceptional overhead kick from Yassine Benzia, however, who also scored twice, was enough to earn the hosts a draw in what was a fantastic advert for the game.

As expected, Hugo Broos fielded a far stronger side against Algeria that he had in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Andorra, Zwane returning to his number ten role, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams captaining the side and Teboho Mokoena back to partner Thabang Monare in central midfield.

Mihlali Mayambela also started on the right side a of a three-man attack, with Polokwane City’s Oswin Appolis on the left and Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners the central striker.

Bafana started brightly with the 28 year-old Rayners showing good movement and holding up play well, while full backs Nyiko Mobbie and Aubrey Modiba pushed forward to overload the flanks.

In just the third minute, Mobbie’s deflected cross found Appolis, who was unlucky to see his powerful shot cannon back off the cross bar.

In the 15th minute, Bafana won a free kick on the edge of the box and Mokoena curled in a fine effort that Algeria goalkeeper Moustafa Zeghba seeemed to tip over the bar, though Tunisian referee Amin Louaf gave a goal kick.

It was Algeria, however, who struck in the 22nd minute, on the back of a rush of end-to-end action. Williams did well to get to the ball just before Mohamed Amoura pounced and Bafana broke forward in numbers but then lost possession, leaving them exposed at the back. Yacine Brahimi found Benzia and he did well to hold off Mokoena before drilling a fine shot past Williams.

Amoura then curled over from the edge of the box, but Bafana began to work their way back into the game, and Mokoena did well to find Modiba, who got to the byline but couldn’t find a teammate with his cross.

In the 34th minute, Mokoena robbed Brahimi in midfield and while Algeria claimed a foul, Zwane played the ball to Mayambela, who returned the favour, supplying ‘Mshishi’ with a simple tap in.

And the best was yet to come from Zwane in the first half, as he cut in from the right wing and curled a brilliant effort into the top corner to give Bafana the lead.

South Africa started the second half in the ascendancy but in the 52nd minute, a Williams howler allowed Algeria back into the match. The Bafana captain gave the ball away on the edge of his own box, and Benzia this time supplied Brahimi, who fired home.

Broos brought on Mokwana in the 63rd minute for Oswin Appolis and it took just three minutes for him to have an impact, as he cut in from the right and his left-footed shot flew into the net off the head of Rayners, though Algeria’s players were adamant it had come off his hand.

Bafana’s lead lasted barely three minutes, however, as Benzia produced a moment of utter brilliance, flicking the ball up for himself and sending a wonderful overhead kick past Williams.

Algeria could easily have won the game late on. Substitute Monsef Bakrar burst clear, but his shot was too close to Williams, who gratefully grasped the ball. Another substitute, Ahmed Kendouci, then put the ball over the bar with only Williams to beat.

Mokoena then nearly snatched it for Bafana with a brilliant long-range strike that Zeghba did well to tip away from goal.