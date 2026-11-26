Ethekwini Municipality beat out the City of Cape Town to host the final.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will play in the Carling Black Label Knockout (CKO) final on December 12 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs and Pirates to play in Durban

This was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday. The final was originally set to be played at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City, but the Ethekwini Municipality came in with a late bid, according to multiple reports.

The bid from Ethekwini is said to be higher than that offered by Cape Town. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis told Mawara Sports Worldwide on Wednesday that they had put in a R4.5 million bid to host the final.

There was reportedly backlash, however, after Cape Town did not make itself available to host the semifinal between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates. Stellenbosch were the home side but were forced to play the game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The go-to venue

Pirates, meanwhile, were drawn as the home team for the CKO final, which will kick off at 3.30pm.

Moses Mabhida Stadium has been a go to venue for the PSL over the years, with 21 domestic cup finals held their since 2010.

Pirates won the trophy last season at the Moses Mabhida, beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 after extra time