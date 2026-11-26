'We'll try to focus on the upcoming game and raise our heads,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Siyanda Ndlovu has urged his teammates to get their season back on track when they face Kruger United in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns need a bounce-back

The Brazilians travel to Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats in the CAF Super Cup final and Carling Knockout semifinal.

Miguel Cardoso’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, missing out on a place in the Carling Knockout final. They will now be desperate to return to winning ways against the Premiership newcomers.

Sundowns are currently two points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates and could reclaim top spot with victory, as the Buccaneers will be in CAF Champions League action. Ndlovu admits the defeat to Chiefs was difficult to take but insists the focus must now shift to the challenges ahead.

“After the game last weekend, we’re very disappointed with the guys, but we’ll try to focus on the upcoming game and raise our heads,” he said.

“What has happened has happened, so we have to focus on the next games. We have to get back on track so that we can perform and move forward.”

The encounter will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, with Kruger United enjoying their maiden season in top-flight football.

The Mpumalanga outfit head into the clash full of confidence after securing a 3-1 victory over Richards Bay, and Ndlovu knows Sundowns cannot afford to take their opponents lightly.

‘It won’t be an easy game’

“All the teams that play Sundowns want to perform well so we have to focus with the guys, not underestimate them, push throughout the match until we get three points,” the speedy winger added.

“It won’t be an easy game. We have to stick together as a team and have team spirit because I think that will help us a lot to win the game.”

The Village Boys have made a decent start to life in the premiership with three wins. They are currently in 10th position after nine matches, with three wins, one draw and five defeats. Ndlovu expects the hosts to provide a stern test, particularly with home advantage on their side.

“I think they will be determined a lot because since the season started, they have been so determined,” Ndlovu concluded.

“Even though there are games they have lost but they’re very committed so we also have to prepare to fight in that game because they’re home as well.”