Agent confirms exit of two Sundowns players

Mike Makaab, the agent of Sipho Mbule and Rivaldo Coetzee, has confirmed that both have left Mamelodi Sundowns as free agents.

Masandawana opted not to take up the option of extended the contract of either player. Mbule spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United.

Sparse Sundowns appearances

Coetzee, meanwhile, made just eight appearances for Sundowns in all competitions last season.

While Coetzee’s quality was once enough for him to be a Bafana Bafana defender and nearly sign for Scottish giants Celtic, the 28 year-old has battled with injuries.

The former Ajax Cape Town defender has also played more for Sundowns in midfield in recent times, and when Sundowns signed Jayden Adams in January, it left even less room for Coetzee in the Masandawana squad.

‘Free to join a club of their choice’

“What I can tell you that there were a number of players that we represent who Sundowns options on, and the majority of those have been exercised,” Makaab told Gagasi FM on Monday.

“However, the players who have not been exercised are Rivaldo Coetzee and Sipho Mbule. As of the first of June both players are free to join a club of their choice.”