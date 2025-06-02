September could be headed back to SuperSport United

"Right now, coach Thabo is back in Gauteng and he's exploring a couple of options before he commits," a source told Phakaaathi.

Thabo September, former head coach of Chippa United is interviewed after the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on 30 April 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Thabo September could be in line for a return to SuperSport United after departing Chippa United. Although his departure has not been officially confirmed by the Chilli Boys, the 42-year-old has already relocated back to Gauteng.

His contract will not be renewed by Chippa, despite his good relationship with the club chairman, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi. United finished 11th in the Betway Premiership standings and narrowly missed out on a top eight spot by just two points.

It is not yet clear why the Gqeberha-based club chose not to retain September, but it is believed that the former defender is not short of admirers ahead of the next season.

“He did well at Chippa and other clubs have shown interest. The good thing is that he leaves the club on good terms, and his relationship with Chippa is still good. A couple of teams are monitoring him as a potential addition to their technical team.”

It remains to be seen whether the former Matsatsantsa a Pitori legend will return to his beloved club or take on a new challenge elsewhere, as teams in both the Premier Division and Motsepe Foundation Championship have shown interest in his services.