OPINION: Cardoso’s Themba Zwane snub was nonsensical

Finals are decided by the finest of margins and Zwane could have been the difference maker.

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 Final 1st Leg match against Pyramids FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, on 24 May 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Miguel Cardoso is suffering from the same Themba Zwane dilemma that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos initially faced when he arrived in South Africa. Just like Broos, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Cardoso is learning the hard way. It’s difficult to justify benching Zwane in both legs of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC.

Zwane the difference maker

That wasn’t a smart move. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, it was nonsensical. Finals are decided by the finest of margins and Zwane could have been the difference maker, especially in the first leg, where protecting the 1–0 lead would have put Sundowns in pole position.

The veteran midfielder was left idling on the bench for a full 180 minutes despite the Brazilians lacking control against the Egyptians, who edged the tie 3-2 on aggregate. They were short of creativity, leadership, and vision while one of the greatest players in the club’s history watched on from the sidelines.

Sundowns struggled to string together meaningful passes in attack and it was plain to see that the game was lost from the bench. The technical team missed a golden chance to rewrite Sundowns’ history with a second continental crown.

It was the same mistake Broos made when he initially overlooked the 2016 Champions League winner. That’s all in the past now as Broos recognised that Zwane is a generational talent. Without Zwane, Bafana wouldn’t have picked up a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

Cardoso’s refusal to explain why the evergreen midfielder was an unused substitute is also baffling and only adds fuel to the fire. Cardoso must grasp what Zwane means to the Masandawana faithful. Imagine the Portuguese national team losing a big match while Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench, it would dominate headlines.

Short-sighted

That’s what happens when generational talents are treated like squad players. There’s a reason why Ronaldo’s name is global and his celebration is iconic. When it comes to Sundowns, Zwane is that figure, even his own teammates are in awe of him.

We have seen them copy his celebration while he was sidelined through injury. His mere presence would have given Sundowns the fight and belief that Cardoso said was missing. It’s short-sighted to go to war without your captain and that’s exactly what Cardoso did in Tshwane and Cairo, and the ship sank.