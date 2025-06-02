Mgosi

Is Maela set for Pirates stay?

The long-serving defender, who came through the Pirates academy, spent eight seasons with the senior team.

Maela's next move confirmed?

Innocent Maela is expected to remain at Orlando Pirates in a new capacity following the club's announcement of his departure from the playing squad last Wednesday.

Innocent Maela is expected to remain at Orlando Pirates in a new capacity following the club’s announcement of his departure from the playing squad last Wednesday. The confirmation came after their final match of the season against Magesi FC which ended in a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium. 

The long-serving defender, who came through the Pirates academy, spent eight seasons with the senior team and captained the side in recent years. He made over 200 appearances for the Buccaneers, becoming a mainstay in the squad and a respected figure in the dressing room. 

While Pirates have released midfielder Miguel Timm, Maela’s departure from the pitch does not mark a complete exit from the Soweto giants. According to sources close to the team, the 32-year-old is set to take up a role off the field. 

The club has yet to confirm the specifics of his new position, but further details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks. What is clear, however, is that Pirates value Maela’s leadership and qualities that could prove valuable as the club behind the scenes. 

“At the moment, everyone is tight-lipped as to what’s his next move but the club will make an announcement,” said a source with intimate details of the operations at Pirates. 

“He’s open to the idea of staying at the club and contributing in a different role. The club still values him and supported him when he struggled with injuries this season.”

