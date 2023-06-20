Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

By Mgosi Squad
1 minute read
20 Jun 2023
12:26 pm

Sundowns table offer for young Stellies defender

By Mgosi Squad

The youngster was crowned the Promising Player in the Nedbank Cup at the PSL Awards.

Sundowns keen on Stellies' Makhanya
Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have tabled an offer for Olwethu Makhanya of Stellenbosch FC. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to pounce on another Stellenbosch FC player with teenaged defender Olwethu Makhanya said to be their next target at the Western Cape based side.

ALSO READ: Thulani Serero set to join Mosimane at UAE club?

Sundowns have already reportedly signed Argentinian Junior Mendieta from Stellies. Sources have claimed that they are now in negotiations for 19-year-old Makhanya. 

“They have expressed their interest and tabled an offer to Stellenbosch. It is a tempting offer and I don’t see Stellnbosch refusing it,” says the source.

He says Sundowns will however not take the youngster to Chloorkop immediately.

ALSO READ: Sundowns striker garners wide interest, Chippa wants to keep him

“He will still remain with Stellies on loan if they get him. So its a win-win kind of situation for them (Stellies).”

Makhanya was one of the notable performers in the DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup.last season. He proved to be a formidable and dependable defender for coach Steve Barker. 

READ MORE
Kadodia unhappy Davids spoke to Raja while avoiding relegation

He was crowned the Promising Player in the Nedbank Cup at the PSL Awards at the end of last season. 

Read more on these topics