Sundowns table offer for young Stellies defender

By Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to pounce on another Stellenbosch FC player with teenaged defender Olwethu Makhanya said to be their next target at the Western Cape based side.



Sundowns have already reportedly signed Argentinian Junior Mendieta from Stellies. Sources have claimed that they are now in negotiations for 19-year-old Makhanya.

“They have expressed their interest and tabled an offer to Stellenbosch. It is a tempting offer and I don’t see Stellnbosch refusing it,” says the source.

He says Sundowns will however not take the youngster to Chloorkop immediately.



“He will still remain with Stellies on loan if they get him. So its a win-win kind of situation for them (Stellies).”

Makhanya was one of the notable performers in the DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup.last season. He proved to be a formidable and dependable defender for coach Steve Barker.

He was crowned the Promising Player in the Nedbank Cup at the PSL Awards at the end of last season.