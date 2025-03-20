Appollis says Bafana will be up for the fight against Lesotho

'As South Africans we are always ready to put in the work,' said the Bafana forward.

Bafana Bafana attacking star Oswin Appollis expects a tricky game against Lesotho on Friday when the two teams meet in a 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Hugo Broos’ Bafana will be favourites to record a third home win in three in Group C. But Lesotho have not lost an away game yet in the group, drawing in Nigeria and beating Zimbabwe.

Bafana’s Appollis – ‘A very difficult game’

“It will be a very difficult game. Lesotho are a very hard-running team with a lot of fighters,” said Appollis.

“Our preparations have gone well … as South Africans we are always ready to put in the work.”

Appollis played a key role as Bafana qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals at the end of last year.

The Polokwane City forward netted twice in a 3-2 win over South Sudan. He also provided four assists in the qualifying campaign. This included three in one game in a 5-0 hammering of Congo-Brazzaville.

Bafana have had plenty of success under Broos. They finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast last year, and qualifyied comfortably for Morocco 2025.

They are also in a good position in Group C of World Cup qualifying. Bafana have seven points from four games, seeing them tied at the top with Rwanda and Benin.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a spot in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Lesotho may not have the quality on paper to challenge Bafana, but they will no doubt be determined to prove a point against their noisy neighbours.

‘Everyone wants to beat South Africa’

“Everyone wants to beat South Africa and comes out guns blazing,” added Appollis.

The 23 year-old hopes a healthy crowd will turn out to support Bafana on Friday.

“Everywhere we have been the fans have come to the stadium, and I have no doubt in Polokwane they will come and support us at Friday’s match,” he said.