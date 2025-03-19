Lesotho coach calls for big performance against Bafana

“It’s a game that people are looking forward to," said Notsi.

Lesotho coach Leslie Notši has called on his charges to give a big performance when they face Bafana Bafana.

The two neighboring countries are set to meet in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening (kick-off is at 6pm).



Notši is adamant that Likuena could get a positive result against “one of the best countries in the region and the continent”.

“I think this is a match that is highly anticipated by supporters as you know we are neighboring countries and it’s not usual that we play against each other in big qualifiers like the World Cup,” Notši told the LFA media.

“It’s a game that people are looking forward to and I believe it’s going to be a tough encounter playing one of the best countries in our region and continent as a whole.”

Notši added that Lesotho will have to dig deep to cause an upset against Bafana Bafana.

“They have some of the best talented players with one of the shrewd coaches around and I expect a tough encounter which I believe we have to dig deep to put in a competitive game,” Notši said.

Bafana coach wary of Lesotho

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is also anticipating a tough game against Likuena.

“Lesotho is a team that fights for each other. They fight for each other, they fight for each meter and every ball, and they are playing against South Africa. So, I think they will try to do something more against South Africa and other teams. So again, it will be a tough game,” Broos told Safa media.



Lesotho and South Africa are separated by two points in Group C after four games.



Bafana in second position with seven points while Lesotho are in fourth spot with five points.

Rwanda sits at the summit of the table with the same number of points as South Africa and third-placed Benin.

Nigeria are fifth with three points and Zimbabwe are last with two points to their name.