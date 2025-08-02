Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Pirates coach Ouaddou hails Appollis after MTN8 victory over City

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

2 August 2025

06:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

“I’m happy for him. You know Appollis for a long time," said Ouaddou.

Pirates coach Ouaddou hails Appollis after MTN8 victory over City

Abdeslam Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates during the 2025/26 MTN8 quaterfinal match against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full of praise for Oswin Appollis after the 2-0 win over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon.

Appollis picked up the Man of the Match award on his debut for Pirates after scoring and also winning the penalty that was converted by Patrick Maswanganyi.

READ MORE: Appollis helps Pirates make perfect start to MTN8 title defence

“I’m happy for him. You know Appollis for a long time,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“When he is surrounded with good players you can even see the best of him, but not only him.

“I want to congratulate all my boys, he took the man of the match because of the collective,” added Ouaddou,

Even though he was happy with the win, Ouaddou cautioned that the job was not done yet because they want to go all their way and claim their fourth successive MTN8 title.

“I think it’s a big victory for us but it’s not finish. We have to go through and the target is to win the MTN8,” he said.

“Yes, with Orlando Pirates winning every cup- we know it’s not easy but we will give our best to try and win it.”

“Definitely we have to win it. It will not be easy but we will give our best to win it,” concluded the Moroccan coach.

Read more on these topics

MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Polokwane City F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Government announces when Aarto demerit system will start
Politics Ramokgopa dismisses claims US tariffs target BEE policy but admits it needs ‘tweaking’
Courts Khampepe Commission is the right platform for Mbeki, Mabandla to tell their story, court rules
News Union expects ‘mass exodus’ of pilots as 12-day Flysafair strike ends
News Nearly 1 000 undocumented illegal miners retrieved from MP mine

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp