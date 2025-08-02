Pirates coach Ouaddou hails Appollis after MTN8 victory over City

“I’m happy for him. You know Appollis for a long time," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full of praise for Oswin Appollis after the 2-0 win over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon.



Appollis picked up the Man of the Match award on his debut for Pirates after scoring and also winning the penalty that was converted by Patrick Maswanganyi.



“I’m happy for him. You know Appollis for a long time,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“When he is surrounded with good players you can even see the best of him, but not only him.

“I want to congratulate all my boys, he took the man of the match because of the collective,” added Ouaddou,



Even though he was happy with the win, Ouaddou cautioned that the job was not done yet because they want to go all their way and claim their fourth successive MTN8 title.

“I think it’s a big victory for us but it’s not finish. We have to go through and the target is to win the MTN8,” he said.

“Yes, with Orlando Pirates winning every cup- we know it’s not easy but we will give our best to try and win it.”



“Definitely we have to win it. It will not be easy but we will give our best to win it,” concluded the Moroccan coach.