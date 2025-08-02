New Pirates signing Appollis on emotional clash vs Polokwane City

Appollis said he was anticipating a tough clash against Rise and Shine.

Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou will be counting on Oswin Appollis to give him inside intel as they take on Polokwane City this afternoon.



Appollis, who joined Pirates from Polokwane City during the current transfer season, will make his official debut for the Buccaneers when they host his former team in an MTN8 quarterfinal clash at the Orlando Stadium.



ALSO READ: Pirates ‘not under pressure’ to defend MTN8 title



Speaking to the Pirates media ahead of this match, Appollis said he was anticipating a tough clash against Rise and Shine.



“Of course, It’s going to be difficult as they are a strong team,” he said. “Most importantly, we have to focus on what we do as a group.”



Having not won any trophy so far in his professional career, Appollis is looking forward to not only helping the Buccaneers overcome City, but on helping them win the MTN8 competition.



“Getting my first trophy as a footballer. I mean, who doesn’t wanna win trophies?” Appollis revealed. “Plus helping the team when I’m called up to come to do my job.”



Meanwhile, Appollis has revealed why he did not hesitate to join Pirateswhen they wanted to buy him from City.



ALSO READ: Nkwe believes City can stun Pirates in MTN8

“It’s amazing. I’m happy to be part of this big club and the teammates have been great to me.



“Growing up watching Pirates was amazing and most of my good friends support the club. The day they inquired about me, I didn’t hesitate to sign.”



Meanwhile, has been named in the Pirates’ starting line-up for this afternoon’s clash at Orlando Stadium.



This is how Pirates will line-up against Rise and Shine:



Sipho Chaine, Bandile Shandu, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deon Hotto, Sihle Nduli, Sipho Mbule, Patrick Maswanganyi, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Boitumelo Radiopane



