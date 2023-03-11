Vilakazi ready to help Sekhukhune make its name 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sibusiso Vilakazi was lucky to quickly find a team after he was sacked by TS Galaxy, with Sekhukhune United taking him in.

The well-travelled midfielder had looked to start a new journey at Galaxy after he left Mamelodi Sundowns.

But things did not go the way he had hoped and was let go in January. His sacking started debates between Sead Ramovic and Pitso Mosimane.

Ramovic accused Vilakazi of being lazy and feeling entitled to get game time. But Pitso refuted this.

But that is all water under the bridge now for Vilakazi who is starting afresh at Sekhukhune United.

Vilakazi made his debut at Babina Noko as a second half substitute in their 2-0 win over Cape Town Spurs in a Nedbank Cup game on Friday night.

He impressed coach Brandon Truter and now Vilakazi says he is looking forward to helping the team grow in stature by winning trophies.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the chairman, the CEO and everyone on the board for giving me this opportunity,” says Vilakazi.

“They have opened the door for me and I am grateful. Of course this chapter at Sekhukhune is very exciting and I am looking forward to it.

“I will grab the opportunity with both hands because of how they were able to open the door for me. That was heartwarming,” adds Vilakazi.

Vilakazi to lend his experience

He pledged to always give his best whenever given an opportunity at Babina Noko where he has linked up with Kamohelo Mokotjo, who also joined recently.

“Now when given the opportunity and when the coaches decide to give me a chance I will use it to the best of my ability in terms of contributing to the team.

“The expectations start with me before anyone else. So, I expect myself to deliver and help the team.

“The team has done well so far and my job is to add to the success of the team and help it make history.

“I believe that in this game to get recognition you need to win trophies. Step by step we will try to help the team achieve its goals,” says Vilakazi.