Pressure eased on Truter as Sekhukhune beat Spurs in Ke Yona

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It may have been against a lower division side, but for Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter, scoring two goals was a big thing.

Sekhukhune beat Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in a Nedbank Cup last 16 match on Friday night.

The win – which eases the pressure on Truter – came after two successive and crippling defeats for Sekhukhune in the DStv Premiership.

The losses saw Truter’s side fall to 11th place, closer to relegation than the top end of the log.

This is perhaps why Truter sounded excited after his side scored two and kept a clean sheet against the Championship side.

“The two goals are massive for me,” enthused Truter after the match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“And considering all the chances we created in the previous games that we lost, the only thing that was missing was the goals.

“Now we scored two goals. I am happy about that, and that we are through to the next round.

“That is all that counts. I will not talk about whether or not I am happy with the performance,” he added.

Truter happy with Mokotjo and Vilakazi progress

Truter was also happy with his new recruits Kamohelo Mokotjo and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

“Kamo got close to playing 90 minutes tonight. Vila also got his debut and we scored two goals and kept a clean sheet.

“It is a job well done and onto the next round,” added the former Swallows and AmaZulu mentor.

Sekhukhune took the lead in the 23rd minute through Victor Letsoalo. Roderick Kabwe increased the lead three minutes before the half time break.

The elimination of Spurs leaves four teams from the lower divisions in the fight for the Ke Yona title.

Dondol Stars have already qualified for the quarterfinals and Mpheni Home Defenders have a date with Chippa United on Saturday.

Venda Football Academy are also still in with a chance but have Orlando Pirates lying in wait at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Casric Stars will look to cause an upset on Sunday when they meet Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

Sekhukhune joined Mamelodi Sundowns and Dondol Stars in the quarterfinals of Ke Yona.

Sundowns beat fellow Caf club competitions campaigners Marumo Gallants 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dondol continued their giant slaying ways, eliminating AmaZulu FC 5-4 in a penalty shootout. The game had ended 1-1.