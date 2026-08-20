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‘Assist-king’ Ndlovu urges Chiefs to keep their focus

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

20 August 2026

02:56 pm

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'It is when we play other teams who are extra motivated to play us that we have to give equal focus,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Siphesihle Ndlovu - Kaizer Chiefs

Siphesihle Ndlovu (right) was superb for Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu says they must apply the same focus they showed against Mamelodi Sundowns when they take on Richards Bay in their next Betway Premiership match on Wednesday.

Chiefs’ Ndlovu – ‘It is up to us’

Chiefs put in a solid display against the African champions last weekend, with Ndlovu providing a sublime assist for Langelihle Phili’s goal in a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

“I think it is easy to put in a good performance against our big rivals because we understand the type of opponents we are facing and the type of game they play,” Ndlovu told Chiefs media.

“It is when we play other teams who are extra motivated to play us that we have to give equal focus as when we play the top teams. It is up to us as players to ensure we perform to the best of our abilities with total commitment.” Chiefs have won their other two Premiership games this season, picking up a 3-1 win away to Kruger United and a 2-0 victory at home to Sekhukhune.

Their only real slip came in the MTN8 quarterfinals, where they went down 1-0 to Golden Arrows.

Ndlovu produced another superb assist against Sekhukhune, providing a slide rule pass to Mduduzi Shabalala for Amakhosi’s second goal. Against Sundowns, he jinked his way superbly into the box and kept his composure to find Phili, who blasted past Ronwen Williams.

‘It was a great effort from the lads’

His performance against Masandawana earned the 29-year-old the Man-of-the-Match award.

“It was a great effort from the lads and I am proud of the outcome we got. Obviously, we wanted all three points but, against the champions of Africa, we’ll take the one point and move on to the next game,” added Ndlovu.

“I couldn’t have done it alone,” he admits, “Credit goes to everyone involved, particularly my midfield partners, ‘Ox’ (Mthethwa) and Lebo (Maboe). We all put in a proper shift and I am grateful to have them alongside me. Either of them would have deserved the award.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Siphesihle Ndlovu
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