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Chiefs left back gets loan move

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

21 August 2026

10:33 am

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'The 22-year-old defender, a product of the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy, is expected to get regular playing time,' said Chiefs via their official website.

Xolani Cossa - Kaizer Chiefs

Xolani Cossa has joined Gomora United from Kaizer Chiefs on a season-long loan – Picture: Backpagepix

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Kaizer Chiefs left back Xolani Cossa has secured a season-long loan move to Motsepe Foundation Championship side Gomora FC, Amakhosi confirmed on Friday.

Chiefs’ Cossa gets another loan

The 22-year-old Cossa has yet to play for the Chiefs senior team, and spent last season on loan at Black Lions FC in Botswana.

“Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that promising left centre-back Xolani Cossa will spend the upcoming season on loan at Gomora FC,” said Chiefs in a statement on their website.

“The 22-year-old defender, a product of the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy, is expected to get regular playing time before returning to Naturena at the end of the season, having gained valuable experience.”

“Cossa joins his teammate Sfiso Timba, who also recently moved to the Gauteng-based side. The pair’s presence at Gomora FC will help them gain exposure and give them opportunities to sharpen their skills at a professional level.

“The Club remains confident that both players will benefit from their time in the NFD and return to Naturena more mature , well-rounded footballers, ready to contribute to the Glamour Boys’ future success.”

Gomora facts

Gomora FC are based in the Ekhuruleni region of Johannesburg and gained promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2025 after winning the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League.

In their first season in the Championship, Gomora United finished 13th, picking up just 33 points from 30 matches.

Gomora United are set to be coached this season by former Orlando Pirates full-back Patrick Phungwayo, who replaces the outgoing Ashley Makhanya.

United play their first Championship game of the season on Saturday at Hungry Lions.

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