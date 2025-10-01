Aubaas calls on Sundowns to “continue fighting” for silverware

“We have to continue fighting as a team and continue to give the team results, that's all we want," Aubaas said.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is encouraged by the team’s recent victory over Richards Bay as they prepare to face Marumo Gallants in the round of 16 of the Carling Knockout.

The Brazilians will look to build on that confidence as they aim to progress deeper into the competition, having fallen at the final hurdle last season.



Aubaas starred in midfield during the emphatic 4-1 demolition of Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium last Saturday.



Speaking to the Sundowns media team, the combative midfielder was delighted to see the Chloorkop-based side return to winning ways, especially after coming under scrutiny from some sections of their supporters.

“The team played well and I had a lot of mistakes that I need to rectify so that I can be better in the next game,” the Bafana Bafana international said.

“We have to continue fighting as a team and continue to give the team results, that’s all we want. You can see the mood is high and I’m so happy for the boys because they did very well and we’re thankful for the three points.

“It’s not all about me in the team because everyone must be ready when the coach gives them an opportunity and I’m thankful for that. I’m always ready to play for the team because the coaches always push us to give more for the team so that we can move forward.”

Masandawana will be determined to go all the way in the second domestic competition of the 2025/26 PSL season.



They suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Magesi FC in the decider last season, a result that ultimately cost former coach Manqoba Mngqithi his job.