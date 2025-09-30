Carling Knockout round of 16 fixtures announced

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates, venues and kickoff times for the first round of the Carling...

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates, venues and kickoff times for the first round of the Carling Knockout.



The Round of 16 will take place over the weekend of 3 to 5 October 2025, with eight exciting matches scheduled across the country as teams compete for a place in the quarterfinals.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Duba – ‘I didn’t start the season well’



Competition debutants Durban City FC will get proceedings underway on Friday, when they host Polokwane City at Chatsworth Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7pm.



The action continues on Saturday, with a full day of fixtures. The schedule kicks off at 3pm with two simultaneous clashes: Orlando Pirates will welcome Siwelele FC to Orlando Stadium, while Orbit College FC take on TS Galaxy FC at Olympia Park Stadium.



In the evening, Lamontville Golden Arrows will face Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini Stadium at 6pm, followed by a highly anticipated showdown between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.



The weekend’s action concludes on Sunday, with three more thrilling encounters.



At 3pm, Richards Bay FC go up against Chippa United at Umhlathuze Sports Stadium, while Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs renew their rivalry at DHL Stadium.



ALSO READ: Great news for Bafana as Zwane tipped to recover in time for AFCON



The Carling Knockout round of 16 will conclude with AmaZulu FC taking on defending champions Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Kick-off is set for 5.30pm.