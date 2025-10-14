Bafana Bafana reach World Cup wonderland

Hugo Broos' side finish on top of Group C after a 3-0 win at home to Rwanda.

Bafana Bafana can pack their bags for the USA, Canada and Mexico after a 3-0 win over Rwanda on Tuesday at the Mbombela Stadium sealed their place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana helped by Nigeria

Qualification was thoroughly deserved for Hugo Broos and his side, who led the standings for most of the campaign. They might, however, also want to send an early Christmas card to Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s hat-trick in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win over Benin ensured that Bafana finished a point ahead of Benin and Nigeria at the top of Group C.

A long campaign, that started in November 2023, has resulted in Bafana making it through qualifying for a World Cup for the first time since Carlos Queiroz got the team to the 2002 Fifa World Cup finals.

Broos is also now set to have both coached and played at a World Cup finals, having represented Belgium as a player in Mexico in 1986.

He has done a fantastic job, getting the team to the World Cup even after a three point deduction from Fifa threatened to knock Bafana off their perch.

Bafana were handed a very early boost all the way from Uyo as Nigeria took the lead against Benin. And in the 5th minute, Broos’ men were also in front.

Mbatha magic

Thalente Mbatha scored a couple of vital goals for Bafana in qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals. And now he struck on the road to the USA, receiving a pass from Appollis and. hammering in a shot that Fiacre Ntwari could only push into his own net.

In the 12th minute, roles were reversed as Mbatha found Appollis, but this time Ntwari made a good save.

From the resulting Appollis corner, Teboho Mokoena put a free header over the bar. It was one-way traffic, and in the 26th minute, Bafana doubled their lead.

Appollis wonder-strike

Evidence Makgopa did well to win back possession on the edge of the box and Appollis sent a superb finish into the top corner.

Appollis has been brilliant in this qualifying campaign – this was his second goal to go with four assists, but that only tells part of the story of his all-round contribution.

Bafana almost added to their tally in the 67th minute as Mohau Nkota’s effort was saved by Ntwari and then Khuliso Mudau fired inches wide.

In the 71st minute, Appollis set up Mbule, and his effort was just deflected wide for a corner.

Appollis swung in the corner and Makgopa rose to head powerfully past Ntwari.







