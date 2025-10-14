‘What is more fantastic?’ — Broos hails Bafana World Cup qualification

'It feels wonderful,' Broos told SABC TV after the match.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has expressed his joy at leading South African to the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana’s 3-0 win over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, coupled with Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin in Uyo, meant South Africa finished a gruelling qualifying campaign on top of Group C.

Broos leads Bafana to the USA

Broos’ side finished a point ahead of Nigeria and Benin, with the margin of the Super Eagles’ victory getting them an unlikely spot in the November play-offs.

South Africa, however, don’t have to worry about that and can start preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the end of the year and the World Cup in 2026.

“It feels wonderful,” Broos told SABC TV after the match.

“We all knew we could do it, we believed in ourselves, you saw that from the beginning of the (Rwanda) game.

“Nigeria did what they had to do (beat Benin) and we did what we had to do so we go to the World Cup.”

Broos will also now coach at a World Cup finals 40 years after playing for Belgium at the 1986 World Cup finals.

‘Let’s enjoy it’

“There are no words to express what I feel now. The end of my career as a player was at the World Cup, and now I will end my career as a coach at the World Cup. What is more fantastic? Let’s enjoy it.”

Under Broos’ guidance, Bafana finished third at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals, qualified comfortably for the 2025 AFCON and have now made it through qualifying for a World Cup finals for the first time in 24 years.

“Age doesn’t matter, it is about talent and mentality. That makes a good team and I think we have done that in the last three years,” added Broos.

“I think the future is very bright for South African football. So let’s do a good AFCON in December and then go to America.”