Wounded Bafana out to bounce back against Namibia

Bafana wasted good scoring chances in their clash against Mali on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they face neighbours Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations Group E match at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Three things to look out for when Bafana Bafana take on Namibia



South Africa suffered a 2-0 loss to Mali in their opening group clash at the same venue last Tuesday.



Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has described Sunday’s clash against Namibia as a “must win”.



“I think the next game against Namibia is a must-win, we have to win it because a result means that our chances are better,” he said. “So for me we have to win. For me we have to win every game,” said Sithole.



Bafana Bafana wasted good scoring chances in their clash against Mali and midfielder Teboho Mokoena says it is important for them to be clinical in front goals if they are to win their clash against Namibia.

“I watched the game and I feel we could have done better. But we still have another opportunity to do better in the second game.

“I think we just need to be clinical; if we get one chance, we must score and close the game. That’s all we have to do,” said the Al-Ahly forward.



ALSO READ: Tshabalala defends Tau, says not all is lost for Bafana



Namibia go into this clash in a confident mood having won 1-0 against Tunisia in their opening group match.



The winning goal was scored by Deon Hotto and there’s no doubt that the Warriors will be pinning their hopes on the Orlando Pirates utility player as well as Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile to help them get one over Bafana Bafana.



Kick off for Sunday’s game is 10pm, South African time.