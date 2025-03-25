Bafana v Benin – How they rated

Foster shines, Basadien brilliant.

Bafana Bafana moved five points clear at the top of Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C with a brilliant 2-0 win over Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Tuesday.

Here, Phakaaathi runs the rule over the performance of the Bafana Bafana players.

Bafana Player Ratings

Ronwen Williams 7/10

Williams made one decent first half save but otherwise had very little to do.

Khuliso Mudau 7

Mudau did well defensively at right back and got forward to support attacks. He should have done better with one first half opportunity.

Siyabonga Ngezana 8

The Bafana centre back didn’t give Benin’s attackers a sniff in a dominant display at the heart of his side’s defence.

Nkosinathi Sibisi 8

Has formed a solid partnership with Ngezana over the two matches against Lesotho and Benin. It is a credit to the Pirates man that Chiefs’ Rushwin Dortley wasn’t really missed.

Fawaaz Basadien 8

A brilliant effort from Basadien at left back. Surged into the penalty area to provide a superb assist for Lyle Foster for Bafana’s opener.

Thalente Mbatha 7

Stepped in for Mokwena and did well alongside Bathus Aubaas. A couple of long range shots could have been better.

Bathusi Aubaas 7

Aubaas so rarely lets Bafana down. Made sure Bafana more than held their own in the middle of the park.

Thapelo Morena 6

Given a chance on the right wing, Morena didn’t really have much of an impact on the game.

Percy Tau 7

Tau battled all game and is looking more and more like the Bafana Bafana star of old.

Relebohile Mofokeng 7

Had a bright first half but faded a little after the break. Still, another promising show from the Pirates wizard.

Lyle Foster 9

Man of the Match. Foster was a constant menace to the Benin defence and popped up with the opening goal, an absolutely crucial strike in a tight match.

Substitutes

Oswin Appollis 7

Came on for Mofokeng in the 68th minute and produced a brilliant free kick that was headed home by Jayden Adams.

Jayden Adams 7

Came on for Percy Tau in the 76th minute and nodded in a superb second goal, his second strike in two starts in Fifa World Cup qualifying.

Iqraam Rayners

Came on for Foster in the 90th minute. Not on long enough to be rated.